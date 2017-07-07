Reps task FG on security at UNIMAID

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA—House of Representatives, yesterday, called on the Federal Government to urgently put extraordinary measures in place to ensure the restoration of security and tranquillity at the University of Maiduguri, UNIMAID, in Borno State.

The House also asked the government to start off the perimeter fencing and the deployment of critical security systems to the school to ensure full surveillance and detection of security breaches.

Also, it urged security agencies to submit to it a comprehensive plan of action to maintain constant security in the university in particular and the host community in general.

The resolution followed a motion entitled Need to Avert the Imminent Closure of University of Maiduguri Due to Rising Insecurity Occasioned by the Spate of Suicide Bomb Attacks, sponsored by 16 lawmakers, with Mohammed Mongonu as chief sponsor.

