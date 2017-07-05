Nigerian lawmakers want ex-president quizzed about oil deal – News24
Nigerian lawmakers want ex-president quizzed about oil deal
Abuja – Nigerian lawmakers on Wednesday said former president Goodluck Jonathan should give evidence at an inquiry into an oil block deal that has become a shorthand for endemic graft. The probe centres on the $1.3bn sale of OPL 245, an oil block …
