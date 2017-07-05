Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian lawmakers want ex-president quizzed about oil deal – News24

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Nigerian lawmakers want ex-president quizzed about oil deal
News24
Abuja – Nigerian lawmakers on Wednesday said former president Goodluck Jonathan should give evidence at an inquiry into an oil block deal that has become a shorthand for endemic graft. The probe centres on the $1.3bn sale of OPL 245, an oil block …
Malabu oil scam: Reps summon ex-President JonathanDaily Trust
Goodluck Jonathan : Reps invite former President over alleged $1bn Malabu oil scamPulse Nigeria
Six things to know about the Malabu oil dealTheCable
Channel NewsAsia –Leadership Newspapers –Anadolu Agency –NAIJ.COM
all 28 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.