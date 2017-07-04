Rerun elections into four Sports Federations to hold July 12 – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Jul 4, 2017


Rerun elections into four Sports Federations to hold July 12
Chairman of the NSF electoral appeals committee, Abdulrazak Salau, confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday. Salau explained that the influx of petitions, which followed the June 13 elections at the Abuja National Stadium, were overwhelming and needed …
