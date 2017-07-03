Rescuers search for 14 missing in Ghana illegal mine collapse – Daily Mail
Daily Mail
Rescuers search for 14 missing in Ghana illegal mine collapse
Rescuers in Ghana are racing against time to find 14 missing miners trapped after an illegal pit collapsed in the country's south officials said Monday. Police said they are still searching for survivors in Prestea-Nsuta, a town in Ghana's Western …
Fourteen miners trapped in illegal mining pit at Kojokrom Mbease-Nsuta
Galamsey pit swallows 19; 14 feared dead
14 trapped in Nsuta mining pit; rescue mission underway
