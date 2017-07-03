Pages Navigation Menu

Rescuers search for 14 missing in Ghana illegal mine collapse – Daily Mail

Daily Mail

Rescuers search for 14 missing in Ghana illegal mine collapse
Daily Mail
Rescuers in Ghana are racing against time to find 14 missing miners trapped after an illegal pit collapsed in the country's south officials said Monday. Police said they are still searching for survivors in Prestea-Nsuta, a town in Ghana's Western
Fourteen miners trapped in illegal mining pit at Kojokrom Mbease-NsutaGhana News Agency
Galamsey pit swallows 19; 14 feared deadGraphic Online
14 trapped in Nsuta mining pit; rescue mission underwayMyjoyonline.com
Citifmonline –YEN.COM.GH –Primenewsghana –Starr 103.5 FM
all 11 news articles »

