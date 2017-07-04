Pages Navigation Menu

Residents of flood prone areas advised to be at alert

Posted on Jul 4, 2017

Residents of flood prone areas in Anambra State have been advised to be at red alert over impending flood. The Executive secretary of Anambra State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Chief Paul Odenigbo who briefed journalists said this was due to signals received from the Nigeria Meteorological Institute(NIMET). Odenigbo said the residents, who span six local […]

