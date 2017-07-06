Resign if you can’t cope with job pressure, Senate tells Fashola

…Says Senators can’t be intimidated by blackmail, propaganda

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—Senate Committee on Appropriations has called for the immediate resignation of the Minister Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, and resolved to await the outcome of the meeting of the minister with the House of Representatives before taking a final decision on him.

It also directed all security agencies in the country to urgently submit to it a comprehensive plan of action on how to resolve constant insecurity at University of Maiduguri and the city general.

The position of the Senate came, yesterday, as the chairman, Committee on Appropriations, Senator Danjuma Goje (APC, Gombe Central), called on Fashola to urgently resigned, if he felt overwhelmed by his job.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate through a Point of Order, Goje warned that the National Assembly would not be intimidated by Fashola’s “blackmail and propaganda.”

Goje’s call came as the Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP, Abia South) led Committee on Power suggested that defaulting agencies of government regarding the electrocution of over 30 persons last April at a football viewing centre in Calabar, Cross River State, be sanctioned.

Senator Goje said: “Fashola should know that he is dealing with the National Assembly of Nigeria and not Lagos State House of Assembly. This Assembly is composed of very patriotic and experienced Nigerians. Many have done this job before him. Many were governors before him. If the job is too much for him and he cannot adjust, then he should do the needful, resign.

“No amount of blackmail or propaganda by him will stop this National Assembly from doing his duties in accordance with the provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We have sworn to uphold and protect this constitution and this we would do to the end of the life of this Assembly. We would watch how the House of Representatives would handle him. If he is well handled there, then we would treat him well. If they are not satisfied, then we would take it over.”

In his remarks, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, advised the lawmakers to await the recommendations of the House of Representatives, adding that the lower chamber had commenced a legislative action on the matter.

Calabar viewing centre tragedy

On Calabar tragedy, the Senate Power Committee lamented that it was sad that agencies saddled with the responsibility of ensuring due diligence to secure lives simply failed to do their duties..

It adopted a report of the investigation conducted by Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency, which, among others, said government must take disciplinary measures against those concerned.

University of Maiduguri

Meanwhile, the Senate yesterday asked all the security agencies in the country to urgently submit a comprehensive plan of action on how to improve security at the University of Maiduguri, which had in recent times, become target of Boko Haram insurgents.

It also urged the government to put in place extra measures to ensure the full restoration of the peace in the university through immediate perimeter fencing and deployment of critical security systems for full surveillance and detection of security breaches.

The Senate, however, raised alarm that if there was no serious intervention from the federal government, the university might be shut due to the spate of suicide bomb attacks in the city.

It also urged the government to put in place measures that would help protect lives and property in the university environment.

The resolutions of the Senate were sequel to a motion by Senator Baba Kaka Garbai, APC Borno Central)p and 45 of his colleagues.

The Senate also asked the Minister of Education, through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFUND, to revamp security infrastructure in the university and its host community.

Presenting his motion, Senator Garbai “regretted that the institution was gradually but persistently becoming a soft target and signature battle point in the fight against insurgency due to its location.’’

He observed that “in the recent times, the Boko Haram insurgents have adopted the tactics of unbridled suicide bombings targeted at the institution, with a view to bringing the university down to its knees.”

In his remarks, the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, charged the government to take urgent and extraordinary steps to ensure the security of lives and properties in the university in particular, and Borno State in general.

