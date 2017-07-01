The North cannot hold Nigeria hostage – Afenifere, Ohanaeze – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
The North cannot hold Nigeria hostage – Afenifere, Ohanaeze
Vanguard
The controversy over the restructuring of Nigeria has continued with Afenifere, the Yoruba socio- political group, asking northern leaders opposed to restructuring not to hold the country hostage. L-R; Former IG of Police, Alh Ibrahim Coomassie, AVM …
Restructuring: 2014 National Conference to the rescue?
Can the 2014 Confab Report Change Anything?
MasterwebNews 1/7/17 – No need to fight: Restructuring is the basis of happiness
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!