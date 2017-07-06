Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Restructuring only way for better Nigeria – Akeredolu

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Ondo State governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu yesterday made case for a new NIgeria, where equity, justice, peace and progress would be the guiding principles. He urged the citizens to examine the challenges confronting the country to enable them offer workable solutions to them. Akeredolu said the challenges confronting the country were not strange as they […]

Restructuring only way for better Nigeria – Akeredolu

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.