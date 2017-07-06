Restructuring only way for better Nigeria – Akeredolu

Ondo State governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu yesterday made case for a new NIgeria, where equity, justice, peace and progress would be the guiding principles. He urged the citizens to examine the challenges confronting the country to enable them offer workable solutions to them. Akeredolu said the challenges confronting the country were not strange as they […]

Restructuring only way for better Nigeria – Akeredolu

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

