Restructuring: Oshiomhole disowns Aremu attack of Babangida

Former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole has denied reports that he asked former military president Ibrahim Babangida, to apologise to Nigerians as the architect of the current situation in Nigeria, instead of advocating for restructuring of the country as he recently did in a statement. The former Edo State governor, through a statement by Victor Oshioke, his personal assistant and media aide on Monday said while it was true that Comrade Issa Aremu represented him at a function last week, the comments about IBB and restructuring was Aremu’s personal view not that of the former governor. Oshiomhole’s aide said ,“Our attention has been drawn to a news item trending on social media platforms and other conventional media suggesting that at a forum last week, Adams Oshiomhole called on former military President of Nigeria, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida to apologize to Nigerians for helping to bring the country to its present level, instead of asking for restructuring.

