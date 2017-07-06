Pages Navigation Menu

Restructuring: Promoters are enemies of Nigeria – Kogi Gov

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in News

KOGI STATE governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has called on Nigerians to disregard calls for the restructuring of the country, describing such calls as mere political deceit. The governor made the call on Wednesday in Lokoja, the state capital, during a meeting with leaders of the organised labour. Governor Bello described those behind the agitation for […]

