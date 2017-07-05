Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Restructuring: Scrap National Assembly – Gov Al-Makura

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Says combined existence of Senate, House of Reps wasteful NASARAWA state Governor Tanko Al-Makura has called for the abolishment of the National Assembly or involvement of one representative from each of the 774 Local Government Areas in the country if it must remain as an arm of government. He said that his position was based […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.