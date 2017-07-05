Restructuring: Scrap National Assembly – Gov Al-Makura

Says combined existence of Senate, House of Reps wasteful NASARAWA state Governor Tanko Al-Makura has called for the abolishment of the National Assembly or involvement of one representative from each of the 774 Local Government Areas in the country if it must remain as an arm of government. He said that his position was based […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

