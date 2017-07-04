Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Resume lectures now, Ortom orders striking BSU lecturers

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

BeNue state governor Samuel Ortom, has last Sunday, disclosed that he has given executive order to the governing council of the Benue State University, BSU, Makurdi, to reopen the institution for students to commence academic and non-academic activities. The governor, while speaking with journalists at the end of his meeting with stakeholders who visited him, […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.