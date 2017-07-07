Pages Navigation Menu

Retired Deputy Superintendent of Police r*pes nine year-old girl

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Retired Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mr. Christopher Archibong, 55, paraded by the  for defiling a nine-year-old girl (name withheld) the Cross River State Police Command on Thursday. Parading Archibong alongside 62 other criminal suspects at the command’s headquarter in Calabar, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, said the retired traffic warden committed the …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

