Retired referee, Wilson wants FIFA to make Video Assistant referees permanent

Retired Referee Leonard Wilson on Wednesday called on FIFA to immediately consider a permanent role in the officiating of future football matches for Video Assistant Referees (VAR).

Wilson gave the advice in an interview in Abuja while speaking on the successes and challenges of the just-concluded Confederation Cup tournament.

He said that the role of VARs were not only commendable but transforming having corrected several human mistakes of the central referees.

“A good example is the elbow of the German No. 11 player, Timo Weiner by Chilean Gonzalez Jara.

“It was the VAR that saw it and called the attention of the central referee who gave Jara a deserving yellow card,’’ Wilson said.

The retired referee, who emphasised the imperatives of a balanced officiating, said that VARs would guarantee “blameless’’ officiating.

According to him, issues of protests after matches, especially tournaments like World Cup would be minimised.

Wilson commended FIFA for coming up with such an idea, adding that it was a roadmap toward an unbiased and flawless officiating.

He expressed optimism in the role of VARs to reform “game decisions’’ which would enhance a total transformation of football in the future.

“I am happy that FIFA has said that it would likely use the VAR in the 2018 World Cfinals.

“It will go a long way in ending unnecessary scuffles even in the field among players because it will always play the third eye.’’

NAN reports that the VAR which is made up of two referees was first tested at the just-concluded Confederation Cup in Russia.

The two referees monitor matches using video installations in communication with the central referee for better officiating.

The post Retired referee, Wilson wants FIFA to make Video Assistant referees permanent appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

