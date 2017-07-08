Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

REVEALED: HOW SOUTHERN OFFICERS INITIATED COUPS

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Insights into how military coups found its way into Nigeria political psyche have been revealed. It came into being through sheer radicalism, a recent book launched in Abuja, titled the ‘first regular combatants, life and times of General Zacharai Maimalari, has stated. It was learnt that officers who where enlisted into the officers corps as […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.