REVEALED: See How Much Cristiano Ronaldo, Selena Gomes Earns Per Instagram Post

A study by Instagram schedulers, Hopper, has revealed that Real Madrid forward, Cristiano Ronaldo earns £310,000 for each post he puts up on Instagram.

Ronaldo is only third in their top-10 earners list, behind singer Selena Gomez and reality TV star, Kim Kardashian.

The Ballon D’Or holder boasts a following of 106million on the social network and is a prolific contributor, regularly uploading multiple images each day of his activities around the world.

Ronaldo is one of only two sportsmen in the top 10.

Basketball sensation LeBron James sits in 10th position, with each of his posts apparently earning him £93,000.

THE HOPPER REPORT’S TOP 10

1 Selena Gomez – 122 million followers – £425,000 per post

2 Kim Kardashian – 100 million followers – £387,000 per post

3 Cristiano Ronaldo – 104 million followers – £310,000 per post

4 Kylie Jenner – 95 million followers – £310,000 per post

5 Kendall Jenner – 81.7 million followers – £286,000 per post

6 Khloe Kardashian – 68 million followers – £193,000 per post

7 Kourtney Kardashian – 57.8 million followers – £193,000 per post

8 Cara Delevingne – 40.4 million followers – £116,000 per post

9 Gigi Hadid 34.7 million followers – £93,000 per post

10 Lebron James – 30.7 million followers – £93,000 per post

