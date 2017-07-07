Pages Navigation Menu

Revenge Porn: Blac Chyna Makes Move Against Rob Kardashian

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

American model and mother of two, Blac Chyna has made a decisive move against her ex-fiance and baby daddy, Rob Kardashian after he released her nudes online days ago. The mother of two decided to take legal measures against her baby daddy by filing a restraining order against him over revenge porn. Recall that Rob…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

