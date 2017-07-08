Richard Mofe-Damijo: 10+Buzz Facts You Should Know About The Showbiz Icon – BuzzNigeria.com
|
BuzzNigeria.com
|
Richard Mofe-Damijo: 10+Buzz Facts You Should Know About The Showbiz Icon
BuzzNigeria.com
Born in Warri, Delta State Nigeria to a family of 18, Richard Mofe-Damijo, RMD, as he is popularly called is legendary Nollywood actor and showbiz icon ho has graced the silver screen for over 30 years. Also See: 12 Nigerian Hit Songs That Promote …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!