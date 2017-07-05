Rita Ora Teases Fans A s She Grabs Her b00b In New Photo

Singer Ora, is one to never shy away from indecency. Rita, took to IG to share a sultry selfie where she grabbed onto one of her b**bs as she took a shot of her sexy self. The singer, in a bid to not be annoy the social media site, she had a large R placed …

The post Rita Ora Teases Fans A s She Grabs Her b00b In New Photo appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA.

