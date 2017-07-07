Rivers: 14 kidnapped passengers freed, 7 others still missing

Okafor Ofiebor /Port Harcourt Another 14 passengers who were abducted around Rumuiji along the East-West road in Emohua Local Government area of Rivers State on Monday have been released. It was not clear if ransoms were paid paid before the kidnap victims were set free by their abductors. It has been a regular nightmare travelling on East-West road by the Rumuiji axis and the Elele-Isiokpo road in Rivers once it is 6pm for sometimes now.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

