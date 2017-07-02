RIVERS: EX-GOVERNOR DECRIES DISUNITY AMONG IKWERRE LEADERS

BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA,

Former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Ngozichim Omehia, has decried the lack of disunity among leaders of the Ikwerre ethnic nationality of the state.

Omehia, who disclosed this at the weekend in Atlanta, United State of America, in an address he presented at the 2017 annual convention of the Ogbakor Ikwerre USA, said the psychology of ‘Ihu-Mbam’ and ‘Azu-Mbam’ play a prominent role in generating disunity among the Ikwerre people.

He said, “To foster a lasting unity amongst our Ikwerre people, we must preach against Ihu-Mbam and Azu-Mbam because “Ikwerre bu Otu” and must remain one in the interest of tomorrow.”

The forrmer governor in his paper titled: “Panacea for peace and unity in Ikwerre Land”, said for peace to reign in Ikwerre Land, patriotism must be visibly displayed by the Ikwerre Political class. Omehia said, “Even with our numerical advantage in Rivers State, and our political successes we have so far recorded, a continuation of the current state of affairs where Ikwerre sons who are in position of authority are covertly sabotaged, worked against and overtly threatened by non other, but fellow Ikwerre politicians, does not portend well for our peaceful and unified existence.”

He regretted the spate of intra and inter communal crises in Ikwerre Land, which have negatively affected peace and unity, calling on the Ogbakor Ikwerre to set up a standing committee to address the issue.

Omehia, who called on the people of Ikwerre to remain politically vigilant to avoid slipping back into political deprivation, praised his predecessor, Dr. Peter Odili and former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, late Chief Godspower Ake for the emergence of a Rivers State Governor of Ikwerre extraction.

He said, “We must recall that the deprivation and collective struggle by the Ikwerre people till 2007 when by providence, I was elected to the office of Governor of Rivers State, thereby being the first Ikwerre son to hold that position.

“By my election, I believe that God opened the gate of blessings and favour for Ikwerre people in the leadership of the state. Let me thank the incumbent governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for his efforts at setting the record straight.”

Omehia, who was governor for only seven months, said despite the various succeses recorded by the Ikwerre Ethnic Nationality since 2007, the people still have a long way to go.

He said, “Individuals, groups snd communal efforts are still highly required for the further growth and development of Ikwerre people and Rivers State at large. We should not forget our history and relax. Rather, we should master it, use it and apply it for tomorrow. My people, we must remember our adage: “Anya n’ali”.

