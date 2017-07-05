Rivers PDP chair ‘ready’ to reconcile Amaechi, Abe

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Rivers State chapter, Bro Felix Obuah has made mockery of the political feud between the immediate past State governor, and Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and Senator Magnus Abe, Senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District by volunteering to be the ‘peacemaker.’ Obuah in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Jerry Needam, volunteered to reconcile the former close allies (Amaechi and Abe) because, according to him, their pride and strong headedness are tearing the All Progressives Congress (APC) apart in Rivers State. The State PDP boss regretted that his two friends have started exhibiting same ego that pitched them against other progressive politicians in the State, stressing that as aging leaders in the State they should learn to conduct themselves in any group they find themselves.

