Rivers PDP chair wades into Amaechi, Abe face-off – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Rivers PDP chair wades into Amaechi, Abe face-off
Vanguard
chairman of the Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Felix Obuah yesterday waded into the reported faceoff between Senator Magnus Abe and the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, with an offer to reconcile the two …
Amaechi-Abe Feud: Obuah Offers To Broker Peace
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!