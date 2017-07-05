Rivers PDP chair wades into Amaechi, Abe face-off

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

chairman of the Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Felix Obuah yesterday waded into the reported faceoff between Senator Magnus Abe and the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, with an offer to reconcile the two men.

Obuah in a statement yesterday gave the two men a July 30 date to avail themselves in his palace for the reconciliation between the two men he said were once his friends.

In the statement issued on his behalf by his spokesman, Mr. Jerry Needam, Bro. Obuah, however, expressed concern that Abe and Amaechi had allowed pride and strong headedness tear their party.

Noting that the problem between the two men was not salutary, he said that it had become “too embarrassing for the two uncompromising APC leaders to be insulting themselves both on air and in print and by extension, the Rivers people.”

Obuah was quoted as regretting that “his two friends have started exhibiting same ego that pitched them against other progressive politicians in the state.”

” stressing that “as aging leaders in the State they should learn to conduct themselves in any group they find themselves.”

Bro Obuah said it also surprised him that with their level of exposure and social status, both Chibuike Amaechi and Magnus Abe still remain and wish to continue to remain local champions and the only leading lights in their party.

He said that the reconciliation meeting, will hold in his palace on July 30, 2017 and urged the two men to be physically present with a few of their promoters.

The statement further quoted Obuah as saying that his intervention was informed by his love and care for the two Amaechi and Abe and to avoid possible conflagration their positions could generate in the APC across the State.

