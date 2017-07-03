Road safety: Lafarge Africa employs community road marshals – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Road safety: Lafarge Africa employs community road marshals
The Nation Newspaper
As Lafarge Africa Plc continues to promote Safety in its operations and beyond, the building solutions company has facilitated the training and employment of about 16 youths in parts of Cross River state to work as community road marshals in two local …
Lafarge partners FRSC, VIO for safety in Cross River
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!