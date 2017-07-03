Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Road safety: Lafarge Africa employs community road marshals – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Road safety: Lafarge Africa employs community road marshals
The Nation Newspaper
As Lafarge Africa Plc continues to promote Safety in its operations and beyond, the building solutions company has facilitated the training and employment of about 16 youths in parts of Cross River state to work as community road marshals in two local …
Lafarge partners FRSC, VIO for safety in Cross RiverBusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.