Robert’s sinister SABC warning – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Robert's sinister SABC warning
Times LIVE
Robert Marawa is not an angry man despite being told about losing his Metro FM gig through colleagues after a circular was sent to staff at the SABC. He is calm because he claims he "expected something like this." That makes him even more dangerous.
On the record: Axings reflect post-Motsoeneng confusion at SABC
Robert Marawa 'parts ways' with the SABC
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!