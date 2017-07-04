Rohr storms Germany for Leon Balogun

Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr is in Germany to monitor the progress of Mainz 05 defender Leon Balogun who has returned to training.

Nigeria crumbled to her first defeat under Rohr losing 0-2 to South Africa in Uyo without the cultured stopper , with Rohr admitting after the game that the team missed the presence of the 29 year old at the back.

Balogun missed the tie due to an injury picked up while on club duty for his German Bundesliga side Mainz 05 towards the end of last season, but he has resumed light training.

He posted a short video of a training regime alongside his close friend and Germany World Cup winner Jerome Boateng of Bayern Munich as he aims to build up his fitness before the start of the season in Germany.

Rohr is expected to meet with him to discuss about his fitness as well as other issues that needed to be sorted out before the Eagles regroup for the World Cup 2018 Qualifiers against Cameroon in August.

...visits Conte, Guardiola for talks on Moses, Iheanacho

Victor Moses’ availability for Nigeria’s all important World Cup 2018 qualifier against Cameroon will top the agenda when Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr visits Stamford Bridge tomorrow. Already a meeting has been arranged with Chelsea’s manager Antonio Conte.

The Eagles manager is expected to discuss with the Italian coach of the Premier League champions on the early release of Victor Moses for the back to back World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon.

Moses has battled with fitness issues particularly for national team games, with the wingback missing the last game, a 0-2 defeat suffered against South Africa due to surgery days after he was sent off in Chelsea’s FA Cup final defeat against Arsenal.

He is expected to be fit for the games against Cameroon but Rohr wants his players to arrive camp early so that preparations can start in earnest for the tie in Uyo.

Similarly, Man City’s handler, Pep Guardiola will host Rohr on a later date within the week to discuss the future of Kelechi Iheanacho at Manchester City.

Linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium Iheanacho is one of the players the Franco-German coach is counting on ahead of Nigeria’s World Cup 2018 Qualifiers tie against Cameroon.

Rohr will like to know the prospect of playing time for the 20 year old if he remains at M an City at the end of the current transfer window, or if a move to one of the teams pushing for his signature will be beneficial for his career.

Already Leicester City are reportedly the book makers favourite to land the forward but West Ham are yet to give up on their chances, and report has it that they have agreed City’s option of a buy back clause in the deal for Iheanacho.

