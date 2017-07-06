Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rohr’ll qualify Eagles for 2019 AFCON— Amuneke

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Ex-international, Emmanuel Amuneke has reiterated his confidence on Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr to qualify the team to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nation.

Gernot Rohr

The three-time African champs lost their opening group fixture 0-2 to Bafana Bafana of South Africa on June 10, to sit third on the log behind Libya and South Africa.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

However, the Tunisia ’94 Africa Cup of Nations winner said that Rohr has the capability to qualify Nigeria for the bi-annual tournament.

“I don’t think Nigerians should panic over the team’s 2-0 loss against South Africa in Uyo considering the fact that he played the game with relatively unknown players,” Amuneke said.

“I believe the Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr must have learnt from the errors that occurred in the match and will seek ways to redeem his image by ensuring the team qualify for the Nations Cup in Cameroon.”

 

The post Rohr’ll qualify Eagles for 2019 AFCON— Amuneke appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.