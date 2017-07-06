Rohr’ll qualify Eagles for 2019 AFCON— Amuneke

Ex-international, Emmanuel Amuneke has reiterated his confidence on Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr to qualify the team to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nation.

The three-time African champs lost their opening group fixture 0-2 to Bafana Bafana of South Africa on June 10, to sit third on the log behind Libya and South Africa.

However, the Tunisia ’94 Africa Cup of Nations winner said that Rohr has the capability to qualify Nigeria for the bi-annual tournament.

“I don’t think Nigerians should panic over the team’s 2-0 loss against South Africa in Uyo considering the fact that he played the game with relatively unknown players,” Amuneke said.

“I believe the Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr must have learnt from the errors that occurred in the match and will seek ways to redeem his image by ensuring the team qualify for the Nations Cup in Cameroon.”

The post Rohr’ll qualify Eagles for 2019 AFCON— Amuneke appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

