Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Celebrates Largest Gathering

By Bennett Oghifo

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars celebrates the largest gathering of Rolls-Royces in the world at the Rolls-Royce Enthusiasts’ Club Annual Concours and Rally, in the Club’s Diamond Jubilee year. The spectacular setting of Burghley House in Stamford, Lincolnshire, will provide the perfect backdrop for a record number of motor cars, with over 1000 heritage and contemporary Rolls-Royces attending for the first time in the Club’s history.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, according to a statement, will honour the occasion with a significant display of Goodwood-built Ghost, Wraith, and Dawn motor cars. The collection will include Wraith Black Badge and several highly Bespoke models. The motor cars will be hosted by a team, including apprentices, from the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood. In previous years the display has drawn large crowds throughout all three days of the event with their passion for the marque, particularly the latest models, evident amongst fans, enthusiasts and owners alike.

Andrew Ball, Global Corporate Communications Manager, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said, “We are delighted to be presenting contemporary Rolls-Royce motor cars at this spectacular event. The Rolls‑Royce Enthusiasts’ Club is a vital custodian of our marque’s remarkable history, and events such as the Annual Concours and Rally serve to give the wider public close access to some of the most important and rare motor cars in automotive history.”

An increasing number of enthusiasts are choosing to acquire a Rolls-Royce to complement their heritage collections, either commissioning a new motor car or purchasing through the company’s Provenance Programme. This is reflected by the recently launched ‘Goodwood Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Register’, which is now one of the fastest-growing sections of the Club.

The Rolls-Royce Enthusiasts’ Club caters for anyone with an interest in the motor car products of Rolls-Royce. From just 11 people at the inaugural meeting in 1957, membership is now approaching 10,000, making it the largest club of its kind in the world. Membership is open to owners and non-owners alike and members are drawn from all walks of life and from most countries of the world.

