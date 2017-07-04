Roma Sign Maxime Gonalons From Lyon On Four-year Deal

Roma have completed the signing of defensive midfielder Maxime Gonalons from Lyon on a four-year deal.

The 28-year-old France international has cost £4.39m and he is excited by a new challenge in Serie A.

“After speaking with (sporting director) Monchi and the coach (Eusebio Di Francesco) about their ambitions, I did not hesitate for a moment,” Gonalons told Roma’s official website.

“For this reason there were no issues and everything was agreed very quickly. I cannot wait for this new adventure.”

Roma sporting director Monchi added: “Maxime Gonalons is a footballer of international stature. In addition to his technical ability, we are delighted to add his experience and personality to our group. I am extremely happy to be able to welcome him to AS Roma.”

A France international, Gonalons made his international debut in November 2011 and has won seven caps in total. He is eighth on Lyon’s list of games played having made 330 appearances for the club.

