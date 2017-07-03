Chelsea transfer news LIVE updates: Rudiger’s agent in UK, Sandro talks today, Danilo bid – Express.co.uk
|
Express.co.uk
|
Chelsea transfer news LIVE updates: Rudiger's agent in UK, Sandro talks today, Danilo bid
Express.co.uk
CHELSEA transfer news is coming in thick and fast and Express Sport is on hand to bring you all the latest as it happens. By Jack Otway. PUBLISHED: 17:54, Mon, Jul 3, 2017 | UPDATED: 17:54, Mon, Jul 3, 2017 …
See what £29m Chelsea target Antonio Rudiger could bring to the Blues' back line
Antonio Rudiger hints 'next stop is Chelsea' on Instagram
Rudiger refuses to comment on possible Chelsea move
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!