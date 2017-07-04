Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chelsea are to blame for Diego Costa situation delaying Romelu Lukaku deal – Steve Nicol – Express.co.uk

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Express.co.uk

Chelsea are to blame for Diego Costa situation delaying Romelu Lukaku deal – Steve Nicol
Express.co.uk
CHELSEA only have themselves to blame for delaying their move for Everton striker Romelu Lukaku, according to pundit Steve Nicol. By Lewis Winter. PUBLISHED: 18:24, Tue, Jul 4, 2017 | UPDATED: 18:33, Tue, Jul 4, 2017. Play Video. Play. Mute.
Romelu Lukaku's camp prefer move to Man Utd over Chelsea – journalistDaily Star
Romelu Lukaku teases future after posting holiday video with Paul Pogba and Manchester United fanMirror.co.uk
Chelsea's Diego Costa 'holding up Romelu Lukaku move to frustrate Antonio Conte'Sports Mole
Tribal Football –Bleacher Report –Vitalfootball –FastOneTwo.com
all 144 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.