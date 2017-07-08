Pages Navigation Menu

Romelu Lukaku ‘Subject To Medical’ As Manchester United, Everton Agree On Fee

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Manchester United have announced that a fee has been agreed with Everton for the transfer of striker Romelu Lukaku, subject to a medical and personal terms.

“Manchester United is delighted to announce that it has agreed a fee with Everton for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku,” read a club statement on Saturday morning.

“The transfer is subject to a medical and personal terms. A further announcement will be made in due course.”

United believe they have deflected Chelsea’s frantic attempts to hijack the Belgian’s proposed move to Old Trafford and are set to wrap up the Belgian’s signing in a deal valued at £100m, which would also incorporate Wayne Rooney’s return to Goodison Park.

The deal for the Belgium striker, which was initially £75m, is believed to include £15m in add-ons.

Lukaku has been on holiday in Los Angeles with his friend and future club-mate, Paul Pogba, and is expected to meet up with his new team-mates in the city on Sunday when they touch down to begin a five-match pre-season tour of the United States.

Rooney, who is notionally valued at around £10m, would also return to Merseyside after a glittering 13-year career at United, swelling the whole value of the deal on the table to nine figures.

Chelsea had matched the Red Devils’ bid, but appear set to miss out on re-signing their former player.

The Blues were not willing to match the fees Lukaku’s agent, Mino Raiola, would earn if the forward moved to Old Trafford.

