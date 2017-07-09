Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Romelu Lukaku to undergo medicals at Manchester United

Posted on Jul 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Everton striker, Romelu Lukaku is set to have a medical with Manchester United after they agreed to pay Everton an initial £75m for the Belgium striker. The deal for the 24-year-old, initially reported by BBC Sport on Thursday, is believed to include £15m in add-ons. United said they were “delighted” to agree a deal, and …

The post Romelu Lukaku to undergo medicals at Manchester United appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.