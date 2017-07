Ronaldo hails son over Brazil U18 call up

Ronaldo, of the Brazilian variety, appears to have passed on his exquisite footballing genes as his son prepares to follow in his footsteps.

Ronald Nazario de Lima, who is the former Real Madrid star’s first son, has been selected to represent Brazil in this year’s Maccabiah games.

The Maccabiah games is the third-largest sporting event in the world, with 10,000 athletes set to take part from 85 nations, and is often referred to as the Jewish Olympics.

And this could well be the launchpad for the next generation of Ronaldo’s, with the Brazilians looking to catch up with the recent standards set by the Portuguese Cristiano.

Ronald was born in Milan while his father was making his name for Inter in 1999. And if the 17-year-old needed any more footballing pedigree in his genes, his mum, Milene Domingues, was a Brazil international herself.

His parents boast a combined 118 caps for Brazil and 775 club appearances — so a fairly well stocked footballing background.

And Ronaldo was bursting with pride as his son set off for Jerusalem as he posted a photo of the team. He captioned the photo: ‘This is the Brazilian team representing the people in the World Macabbiah 2017.

‘A special hug for my son Ronald Lima, who is in the Under-18 soccer team. Good luck, guys! Go for it, Brazil!’

Ronald himself is not Jewish but has often frequented Hebraica in Sao Paulo, a club that functions as a cross between a Jewish community centre and country club.

His mother plays for Sao Paulo Hebraica women’s football and at 17 years old, the age her son is now, she broke the world record for the most keepy-ups with an incredible 55,187 touches.

The post Ronaldo hails son over Brazil U18 call up appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

