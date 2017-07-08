Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ronaldo, Messi & the most expensive release clauses in world football – Goal.com

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Goal.com

Ronaldo, Messi & the most expensive release clauses in world football
Goal.com
It is a question often debated by football fans but the only definite answer – the price that would force Real Madrid and Barcelona to give up their star men – comes in the form of their release clauses. The latest Real Madrid transfer rumours. Release
Modric Wants To Retire At Madrid360Nobs.com
Luka Modric says 'everything is possible' after Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United speculationMetro
Luka Modrić: I am not sure if I will play for CroatiaTotal Croatia News
Yahoo Sports –Calciomercato.com english news –Squawka Football News –Football Espana
all 17 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.