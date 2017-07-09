Rotary pledges to eradicate polio

The District Governor, Rotary International, District 9110 comprising Lagos and Ogun States, Dr. Wale Ogunbadejo, has re-affirmed the commitment of the club to remove Nigeria from the remaining three polio endemic countries, by ensuring that his District contributes substantial fund to fight the virus.

Ogunbadejo, who stated this while taking mantle of leadership of the District yesterday, at Muson Centre, Lagos lamented the setback Nigeria suffered, as it remained one of the countries still contending with polio alongside Afghanistan and Pakistan.

He promised to ensure that the District during his tenure contributes not less than $100,000.00, which would go a long way to eradicating the virus and bring peace to Nigeria and the two remaining countries.

