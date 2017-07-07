“Roti” : Watch music video for Kunle Afolayan’s psychological thriller – Pulse Nigeria
|
YouTube
|
"Roti" : Watch music video for Kunle Afolayan's psychological thriller
Pulse Nigeria
Titled "Oluroti," the music is by Kent Edunjobi and features scenes from the movie, which is a collaboration between African Magic films and Golden Effects Pictures. "Roti" which premiered as part of the Lagos at 50 celebration on May 5, 2017, features …
WATCH: Music Video for Kent Edunjobi's “Oluroti” (“ROTI” Soundtrack)
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!