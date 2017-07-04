Royal celebration as West Dunbartonshire residents attend Queens garden party – Scottish Daily Record
|
Scottish Daily Record
|
Royal celebration as West Dunbartonshire residents attend Queens garden party
Scottish Daily Record
This year's attendees included nominees and winners of the Provost's Civic Awards, community volunteers and council employees, who have all contributed to the local area. Share. ByLinzi Watson. 16:52, 4 JUL 2017. News. Queen Elizabeth II inspects the …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!