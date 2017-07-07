Royal father to FG: Remove bottlenecks delaying Ogoni cleanup

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HAR-COURT— Chairman, Supreme Council of Ogoni Traditional Rulers, His Royal Majesty, Mene Godwin Gininwa, Gbene-Mene Tai, has urged the Federal Government to remove every hindrance delaying the actual commencement of the cleanup of Ogoniland.

Gininwa, a former Chairman of Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, spoke at his home town Korokoro, Tai Local Government Area of the state during a sensitisation visit of Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project, HYPREP, in Korokoro and Ueken clans on the cleanup.

The royal father, expressed worry that the perceived delay in the clean-up process is caused by some man made obstacles and urged the Federal Government to ensure that all that was needed for successful remediation process was done.

Gininwa said: “The anxiety in Ogoni when the clean-up was announced by the Federal Government was high. Youths went singing, they even built huts along the roads to show how happy they were.

“They should deploy the machines needed to fast track the work. Any bottle neck that is causing the delay should be untied. The Federal Government should make sure that Ogoni people benefit from the project. The Federal Government should support HYPREP so that they may relise that the government gave them assignment.”

Gininwa expressed happiness that the United Nations, in its report on Ogoniland did not recommend that any compensation be paid to anybody, adding that compensation would have been a source of fighting and killing in the area.

He said: “One thing I enjoy is that there is no compensation. If there were, we would have killed ourselves. They tied it around projects. Give our youths job because they will not come for any compensation.”

Meanwhile, the Coordinator of Projects, HYREP, Dr. Marvin Dekil promised that the cleanup will restore life and occupation of the people of Ogoni.

The post Royal father to FG: Remove bottlenecks delaying Ogoni cleanup appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

