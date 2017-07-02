RRS Arrests Two Cable Thieves in Lagos

Operatives of Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command in separate incidences yesterday arrested two suspects over the vandalisation of cable and transformer.

The suspects, Oladele Elegbede, 54 and Andrew Onoriode 25, were arrested early in the morning by the operatives in Dopemu and Alausa area of the State with vandalised cable and transformer earth.

One of the suspects, a

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

