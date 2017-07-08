Ruben Neves Joins Wolves For £16 Million

Porto midfielder, Ruben Neves has joined championship club Wolves, for a club record fee.

Neves signed a five-year deal with Wolves, after an offer of £15.8 million was accepted by Porto.

A statement from the club read: “Wolves are delighted to announce the arrival of highly-rated Portuguese international midfielder Ruben Neves.

“The 20-year-old defensive midfielder has put pen to paper on a five-year deal after making the switch from Porto.

“Whilst, in line with club policy, the terms of the deal will remain undisclosed, Wolves can confirm it is a club record transfer outlay.”

“I’m very excited to play at this club,” he told Wolves’ official website. “It is a very big club and I hope to help the team to win their goals.

“I have always wanted to play in England and we have a good team. I think we can do good things this season.

“It is also a good opportunity for me to work again with a trainer I worked with last year.

“I am very excited to start and to play in front of the fans – I love that.”

