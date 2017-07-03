Rumer Willis proud to be sober – Brampton Guardian
|
Brampton Guardian
|
Rumer Willis proud to be sober
Brampton Guardian
The 'House Bunny' actress – who is the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis – admits she hadn't "planned" to give up drinking for so long, but she feels really good to be able to say she's in a good place in her life. She wrote on Instagram: "I will …
Rumer Willis Reveals She Just Celebrated Six Months of Sobriety
Rumer Willis Announces She's Six Months Sober, Flaunts Swimsuit Bod (Photos)
I'm not perfect: Rumer Willis opens up about staying sober
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!