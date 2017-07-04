Pages Navigation Menu

Russia, China urge all sides to support unbiased probe into Syria chemical attacks

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Russia and China call on all involved sides to support the efforts of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and the UN in investigating the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria. The call is contained in a joint statement by Russian and Chinese leaders on the current international situation posted on […]

