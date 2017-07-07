Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Russia launches FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour Across The Country – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Russia launches FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour Across The Country
CHANNELS TELEVISION
As Russia prepares to host the 2018 World Cup, Moscow Luzhniki Stadium – where the final will take place – hosted on Thursday a ceremony launching the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour across the country. FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura, Russian …
FIFA World Cup 2018 Tickets to Go on Sale in DecemberThe Moscow Times
Russia may not be able to broadcast 2018 World Cup matches to its own peopleAS English
Russia set to hold football friendly with Iran this fall — deputy premierTASS

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.