Russia launches FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour Across The Country
CHANNELS TELEVISION
As Russia prepares to host the 2018 World Cup, Moscow Luzhniki Stadium – where the final will take place – hosted on Thursday a ceremony launching the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour across the country. FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura, Russian …
