Russia serves appetiser ahead of World Cup – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
Russia serves appetiser ahead of World Cup
Guardian (blog)
Many people gave up an opportunity to come to Russia for the Confederations Cup this year because they were afraid of getting a hostile reception. The events of last summer when Russian fans clashed with England fans at a game in France, scared off a …
THE PEOPLE'S DAILY
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!