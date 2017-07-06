Russia’s Largest Forex broker Launches Two Bitcoin CFDs

It is safe to say Russia has done a full 180 on Bitcoin and cryptocurrency. That is quite a positive development, though, as it was direly needed. In a new turn of events, the country’s largest forex broker has launched two Bitcoin trading pairs. This means traders have access to CFDs related to BTC/EUR and … Continue reading Russia’s Largest Forex broker Launches Two Bitcoin CFDs

The post Russia’s Largest Forex broker Launches Two Bitcoin CFDs appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

