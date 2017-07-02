Sacked Benue lawmaker, Hembe breaks silence on Supreme Court judgment

The former lawmaker representing, Vandikwa/ Konshisha constituency, Honourable Herman Hembe has finally reacted to the Supreme Court verdict, which ousted him from the Federal House of Representatives. DAILY POST reports that the apex Court had declared the seat of the lawmaker vacant and ruled that Mrs. Dorathy Mato, who won the All Progressive Congress (APC) […]

Sacked Benue lawmaker, Hembe breaks silence on Supreme Court judgment

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

