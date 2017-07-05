Sacked Rivers senator raises alarm over inability to file appeal – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Sacked Rivers senator raises alarm over inability to file appeal
NAIJ.COM
Senator George Sekibo (PDP-Rivers) has raised alarm over attempts to frustrate him from reclaiming his mandate. The senator who was sacked by the Rivers state National and state Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja on June 28 said his …
Ousted Rivers Senator Sekibo condemns alleged plot to frustrate appeal
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!