Sacked Rivers senator raises alarm over inability to file appeal – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jul 5, 2017


Sacked Rivers senator raises alarm over inability to file appeal
Senator George Sekibo (PDP-Rivers) has raised alarm over attempts to frustrate him from reclaiming his mandate. The senator who was sacked by the Rivers state National and state Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja on June 28 said his …
