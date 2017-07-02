Sacked Ukanafun LG chairman, Udomfu sent us to kill secretary – Suspects

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Akwa Ibom | 0 comments

Akwa Ibom State Police Command on Saturday announced arrest of eight persons suspected to be the killers of the late Ukanafun Local Government Council Secretary, Ime Atakpa. Imo Commissioner of Police told newsmen that all had confessed that they were sponsored by Udomfu. Recall that sacked chairman of the LG, Abasiono Udomfu was arraigned in […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

